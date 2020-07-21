iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.84. 158,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

