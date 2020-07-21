iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Trimmed by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.96. 19,625,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

