iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.83. 16,792,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

