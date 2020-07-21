iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.