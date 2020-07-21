iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,075,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

