iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.03. 24,075,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average is $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.