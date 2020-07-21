iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,620. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.