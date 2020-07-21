iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,453 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $182.17. The company had a trading volume of 924,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average is $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

