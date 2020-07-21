iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. 163,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

