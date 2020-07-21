iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $69.15. 2,338,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.