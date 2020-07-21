iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.