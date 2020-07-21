iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 57.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $928,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

