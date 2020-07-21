Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 29,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.