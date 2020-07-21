Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
PHG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 29,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
