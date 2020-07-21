Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.22 and a 200 day moving average of $198.90. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $245.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

