Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.90. 3,684,755 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29.

