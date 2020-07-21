Lynch & Associates IN Buys 295 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,367,035. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

