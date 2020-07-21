Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $148,871,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after acquiring an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $178.34. 846,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,430. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

