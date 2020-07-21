Lynch & Associates IN Has $9.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.17. 924,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

