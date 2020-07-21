Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,350 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $877,754,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.37. 1,789,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,493. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.69. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

