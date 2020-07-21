Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.