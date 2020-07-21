Lynch & Associates IN Sells 204 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.42. 25,269,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,230,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

