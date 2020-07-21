Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,620 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.68. 1,456,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,431. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average is $190.06. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

