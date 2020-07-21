Lynch & Associates IN Sells 3,737 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

