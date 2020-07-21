Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 155,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

