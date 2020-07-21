Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of METC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

METC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 3,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $101.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. Ramaco Resources Inc has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.34.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

METC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

