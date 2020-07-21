Marquette Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of VOXX International worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VOXX International by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOXX. TheStreet raised shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of VOXX International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,050. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VOXX International Corp has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 128,762 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $751,970.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 641,245 shares of company stock worth $3,450,108. 19.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

