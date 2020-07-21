Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 25,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.