Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 5,492 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 711,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBIO shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.