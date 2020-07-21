Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,278,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.07.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

