Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.81. 159,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

