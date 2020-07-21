Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Receives $32.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

MC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. 22,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,982. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $255,176.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,750 shares of company stock worth $3,686,442. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 61.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

