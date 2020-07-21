Nepsis Inc. Purchases New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 115,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $59.46. 6,754,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,714,772. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

