Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.3% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 11.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 73,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.39. 71,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.05). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

