NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.65. The firm has a market cap of $255.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.