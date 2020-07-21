NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 49 shares of company stock valued at $14,574 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.43. 7,040,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,105,180. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

