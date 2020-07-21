Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $50.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,565.72. 1,556,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,454.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,368.88. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,577.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.