Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 1,103 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. 16,613,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

