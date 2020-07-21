Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,360 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 3.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Nike were worth $39,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,866,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.65. 5,819,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,703. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

