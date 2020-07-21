Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 455.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. 53,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

