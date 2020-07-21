Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,468,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

