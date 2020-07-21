Own Market Cap Achieves $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.11 or 0.04893949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017427 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official website is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

