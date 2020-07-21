Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,553 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.03. The company had a trading volume of 758,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,585. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

