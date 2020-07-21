Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 447,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

