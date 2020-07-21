Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $220.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,916. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $221.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

