Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 936,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,730. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.