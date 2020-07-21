Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 70,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 376,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,339,856. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

