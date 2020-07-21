Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.81. 240,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,975. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

