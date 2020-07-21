Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,247,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,460,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.17. 81,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.