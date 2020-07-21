Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $877,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $158.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.69. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

