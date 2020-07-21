Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.66. 19,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.20.

